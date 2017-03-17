Urban Ministry Welcomes New Junior Board

Birmingham, AL—Urban Ministry is pleased to announce its new Junior Board members for 2017-2018. Members were selected from a diverse pool of young, emerging leaders in Birmingham with a passion for loving God and loving people. They will help carry out the mission of Urban Ministry to serve poor and low-income persons in the Birmingham area with programs of compassion and wholeness.
2017-2018 Urban Ministry Junior Board Members
Chair Floresha Boyd, Regions Bank
Caitlin Barringer, Grayson and Associates, PC
Clark Bowers, Laney & Foster, P.C.
Kellie Creamer, Jeff State Community College
Stephen Daniels, Social Security Administration
Will Gardner, Hygia Health Services
Kristalyn Lee, University of Montevallo
Emily Littleton, Markstein Consulting
Theresa Mays, Jeff State Community College
Tye Miles, Signature Salon owner
Alice Moore, Birmingham Botanical Garden
Whitney Northcutt, Steven DeVries Photography
Will Northcutt, Hoar Construction
Tyler Pearson, Mayor’s Office of Civic Engagement
Jimmy Shannon, Regions Bank
William Spells, Keller Williams
Brittany Sturdivant, Studio Bham Photography and Love Be Photography owner
DeShunn Wilkerson, YWCA Central Alabama
Nino Christopher Yu Tiamco, Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP