Urban Ministry Welcomes New Junior Board

Birmingham, AL—Urban Ministry is pleased to announce its new Junior Board members for 2017-2018. Members were selected from a diverse pool of young, emerging leaders in Birmingham with a passion for loving God and loving people. They will help carry out the mission of Urban Ministry to serve poor and low-income persons in the Birmingham area with programs of compassion and wholeness.

2017-2018 Urban Ministry Junior Board Members

Chair Floresha Boyd, Regions Bank

Caitlin Barringer, Grayson and Associates, PC

Clark Bowers, Laney & Foster, P.C.

Kellie Creamer, Jeff State Community College

Stephen Daniels, Social Security Administration

Will Gardner, Hygia Health Services

Kristalyn Lee, University of Montevallo

Emily Littleton, Markstein Consulting

Theresa Mays, Jeff State Community College

Tye Miles, Signature Salon owner

Alice Moore, Birmingham Botanical Garden

Whitney Northcutt, Steven DeVries Photography

Will Northcutt, Hoar Construction

Tyler Pearson, Mayor’s Office of Civic Engagement

Jimmy Shannon, Regions Bank

William Spells, Keller Williams

Brittany Sturdivant, Studio Bham Photography and Love Be Photography owner

DeShunn Wilkerson, YWCA Central Alabama

Nino Christopher Yu Tiamco, Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP