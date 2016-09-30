Urban Ministry Presents 8th Annual Collard Green Cook-off and Wellness Expo

Birmingham, AL–Urban Ministry is pleased to present the 8th Annual Collard Green Cook-off and Wellness Expo, a celebration of food, wellness, and community promoting the healthy living programs at Urban Ministry. More than 500 guests are expected to gather together at Urban Ministry (1229 Cotton Avenue SW, 35211) on Saturday, October 15 from 12pm-5pm.



Attendees to Urban Ministry’s Collard Green Cook-off and Wellness Expo will be able to tour the community gardens, watch cooking demonstrations, connect with traditional and non-traditional health practitioners, purchase from local vendors, and sample healthy collard greens and cornbread. Collard Green cook-off competitors who reside in West End’s five communities will vie for bragging rights offering the best of their healthy, creative, culinary recipes with no pork included. “We see this fun-filled day as a way to engage in preventative awareness rather than just treatment,” said Urban Ministry Wellness Programs Director Ama Shambulia.

This annual fall staple will also feature live music, spoken word, and activities for children among the hustle and bustle of Birmingham’s West End. For years, this event has left an indelible impression on the fabric of this community. “The Collard Green Cook-off and Wellness Expo has something for everyone. It’s a place for friends, family, community, and good eating,” said Urban Ministry Intern Antonio Robeiro-Howard.

The Collard Green Cook-off and Wellness Expo will be held at Urban Ministry located at 1229 Cotton Avenue SW, Birmingham, AL 35211. For more information or to schedule a media interview contact Angela Moore at angela@urban-ministry.org.

About Urban Ministry

Founded in 1978, and with a mission to serve poor and low-income persons in the Birmingham area with programs of compassion and wholeness, Urban Ministry is an inner city ministry founded by the United Methodist Church in Birmingham, Alabama. Programs offered on a completely non-sectarian basis include: Joe Rush Center for Urban Mission, Beeson Senior Services, Urban Kids After School and Summer Learning Program, Food Assistance, Homelessness Prevention, Transportation Ministry, partnership with Community Church Without Walls and social enterprises WE Community Café and WE Community Gardens. Together these programs address the long-term causes and consequences of poverty creating opportunities for individuals to find wholeness as part of a healthy, supportive community.