The Red Pump Project® is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to educate women and girls of color about HIV.

We do this through bold programming and digital initiatives designed to empower them to make more informed choices with their bodies. We envision a world where all women and girls receive a culturally-relevant and accurate HIV education, resulting in them taking ownership of their bodies without stigma or shame.

GET INVOLVED

African American women are disproportionately affected by HIV, compared with women of other races/ethnicities. The Red Pump Project is committed to doing our part to see our sisters get the support they need, but we can’t do it alone.

Below are a few key ways you can lend your support to our organization and this worthy cause. Every effort you make – large or small – makes a difference toward the education and empowerment of women and girls of color about HIV.

Click here to DONATE!