Meet Denise Young Smith, Apple’s New Diversity Officer

Apple has named Denise Young Smith vice president for Inclusion and Diversity, marking the company’s latest effort to improve racial and gender disparities among its employees. Young Smith, formerly the company’s global head of human resources, will take over diversity initiatives and report directly to Apple CEO, Tim Cook.

It’s a step in the right direction for Apple, since best practices for corporate diversity indicate that having a CEO directly involved leads to more effective inclusion measures within an organization.

This change comes after pressure from shareholders over the lack of diversity of the company’s senior management and board at the annual meeting in February.

http://fortune.com/2017/05/23/apple-diversity-officer-young-smith/