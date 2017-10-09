Mayor-Elect Randall Woodfin to Announce Transition Leadership

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Mayor-Elect Randall Woodfin will hold a press conference Tuesday, Oct. 10, to announce the transition leadership and to discuss the key priorities of the incoming administration.

Tuesday’s press conference will be at 10 a.m. at Vulcan Park & Museum.

WHAT: A Press conference to announce Birmingham Mayor-Elect Randall Woodfin’s transition leadership.

WHO: Mayor-Elect Randall Woodfin and members of his transition team.

WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m

WHERE: Vulcan Park & Museum (1701 Valley View Drive, Birmingham, AL 35209)