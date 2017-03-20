***MEDIA ADVISORY***

MAGIC CITY DIAMOND CLASSIC KICKOFF NEWS CONFERENCE

Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State Baseball Classic Moves to Regions Field

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA— Mayor William A. Bell, Sr. will host the Magic City Diamond Classic Kickoff news conference on March 20th, 2017 at Regions Field (Schaeffer Eye Center Club Lounge) at 10 a.m. In its third year, the Magic City Diamond Classic (MCDC) is a matchup featuring Alabama A & M and Alabama State Universities, as they meet on the baseball diamond in a continuation of this historic in-state rivalry. The Magic City Diamond Classic is sponsored by BCSG, LLC and supported by the City of Birmingham, Jefferson County and other local sponsors. New this year, the game will take place at Birmingham’s baseball showplace, Regions Field on April 7th, with a variety of connected educational and entertainment events and opportunities for local businesses to get involved.

Join us for this special announcement along with Alabama State and Alabama A & M Universities’ head baseball coaches, select players from each team, Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Commissioner Duer Sharp and fans.

When: March 20, 2017

10 a.m.

Who: Birmingham Mayor William A. Bell, Sr.

Alabama A & M Head Baseball Coach Mitch Hill

Alabama State Head Baseball Coach Jose’ Vazquez

Select players from respective teams

What: 3nd Annual Magic City Diamond Classic – NCAA College

Baseball event

Where: Regions Field Schaeffer Eye Center Club Lounge

(1401 1st Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233)