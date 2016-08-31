Job Announcement: Wastewater Treatment Plant Supervisor and Shift Supervisor

The Jefferson County Commission is hiring for a Water Treatment Plant Supervisor and a Water Treatment Plant Shift Supervisor.

Wastewater Treatment Plant Supervisor

Close Date 9/2/16

Minimum Qualifications:

Possession of a valid driver’s license.

Possession of an active class IV ADEM Certification.

Experience supervising, training, assigning, and reviewing the performance of subordinates.

Experience overseeing a Class III or Class IV municipal wastewater treatment plant, overseeing activities involving the wastewater treatment processes, equipment and water utility testing, and assembling information for reports.

Wastewater Treatment Plant Shift Supervisor

Close Date 9/2/16

Minimum Qualifications:

Possession of a valid driver’s license.

Possession of an active class IV ADEM Certification.

Experience overseeing a Class III or Class IV municipal wastewater treatment plant, overseeing activities involving the wastewater treatment processes, equipment and water utility testing, and assembling information for reports.

To find out more about this position and to apply please visit www.JOBSQUEST.org before the job close date which is September 2, 2016.