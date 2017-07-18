JOB ALERT with Jefferson County!

Jefferson County is hiring for the position of Plumber // For more information on this position please apply at www.JobsQuest.org
- Possession of a Valid Driver’s License
- Possession of a current Journeymen Plumber Certification from the Alabama Plumbers and Gas Fitters Examining Board
- Possession of a current Journeymen Gas Fitter Certification from the Alabama Plumbers and Gas Fitters Examining Board
- Experience reading and interpreting mechanical engineer drawings
- Experience installing and repairing various piping systems (e.g., commercial plumbing piping, gas piping , commercial fuel oil piping, compressed air piping, steam piping, steam condensate piping, and non-potable chilled and hot water piping.)
