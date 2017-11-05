Intimate Urban Theater Series Comes To Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex

The Urban Soul Theater Series will present three theatre productions at The Forum Theater at the BJCC from November 2017 to March 2018.

Birmingham, AL—The Urban Soul Theater Series, along with the Birmingham based non-profit organization Museum of Urban Art and Urbanham.com announced today that the group is launching its first theater series aimed towards creating more constant opportunities for not only performers on the urban theater scene, but also for audiences as well.

During its opening dates, the series will produce productions in the intimate Forum Theatre at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Center Complex. The Forum Theater is located in the 10-story Forum building at 950 22nd St. North. The theater boasts excellent acoustics in a contemporary, intimate performance space.

The season includes three announced shows with the possibility of more to be announced.

The Urban Soul Theater Series kicks off November 26th with Urban Soul Theater Series’ Artistic Director Marc Raby’s production of “Love On The Edge.” The production remains true to his unique brand of theater. Raby has entertained and inspired audiences through stories of laughter, love, healing and forgiveness.

Soon thereafter, the series is set to present a December 17th showing of Acclaimed Playwright TJ Hemphill’s “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.” Hemphill has written and produced seven widely successful theatrical plays since the 1980s. His productions have traveled throughout the country as national tours. These include “Perilous Times,” “Angels in the House” and “Grandma’s Hand.”

A talented musician and lyricist, Hemphill has penned more than one hundred songs including the musical score of Detroit’s longest running gospel musical, “Perilous Times.” Many of the nation’s great musical and theatre talents have been featured in T.J. Hemphill productions including Vivica Foxx, Tommy Ford, Clifton Powell, Vickie Winans and Karen Clark Sheard.

An adaptation of the legendary author and activist James Weldon Johnson’s book “God’s Trombones” is set to take the stage in March of 2018. The production is said to be filled with powerful musical numbers and riveting deliveries of the timeless oratorical masterpieces crafted by Johnson in 1927. The Urban Soul Theater Series’ believes that it will be a welcomed addition to the city’s artistic scene.

All tickets are on the BJCC website via Eventbrite or online at www.urbantheater205.com. If you would like more information about the Urban Soul Theater Series, email urbansoultheaterseries@gmail.com. Tickets range from $19-$45.