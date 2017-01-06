Heavyweight World Champion Deontay Wilder Returns to Defend His Title Against Polish Challenger Andrzej Wawrzyk in Main Event of Premier Boxing Champions on FOX & FOX Deportes Saturday, February 25 From Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, AL (December 28, 2016) – Undefeated heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (37-0, 36 KOs) will defend his title in his home state for the fourth time, as he faces once-beaten challenger Andrzej Wawrzyk (33-1, 19 KOs) in the main event of Premier Boxing Champions on FOX and FOX Deportes Saturday, February 25, from Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama.

Televised coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will feature the only American heavyweight world champion headlining his third primetime show on network television, after Wilder most recently stopped Chris Arreola after eight-rounds of action on FOX in July. The champion suffered hand and bicep injuries during the fight, but returns on February 25 fully healthy.

“I’m excited about defending my world championship for a fifth time and in front of my great fans at Legacy Arena in Birmingham on February 25,” said Wilder. “It’s always fun to display my talents in front of the hometown fans. It’s an opportunity that I always look forward to and it brings out the best in me. I’m healthy and I’m ready to put on a fantastic show.”

“I’m extremely motivated to fight for the heavyweight title against a great fighter like Deontay Wilder,” said Wawrzyk. “Fighting for the world title has always been my dream. To fight against such a great athlete as Wilder is an extremely difficult challenge, but one I am ready for. I have trained for this since I was a teenager. On February 25 I will step into the ring ready to fight and win against the most dangerous man on the planet.”

For tickets and additional information visit www.AlabamaTitleFight.com