Birmingham’s Division of Youth Services Rewards Summer Enrichment with 2017 Summer Movie Series

The City of Birmingham Mayor’s Office Division of Youth Services (DYS), in partnership with Phoenix Theaters The Edge 12, encourages summer enrichment with the first installment of its 2017 Summer Movie Series.

This week’s special screening of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, will be held at The Edge 12, on Friday, June 2, 2017. Birmingham youth, who meet at least one of the criteria below, can earn a FREE ticket for themselves and a guest.

Beginning Tuesday, May 30th, at 10:00 am, parents/guardians and Youth Service providers may bring their submissions to DYS between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM to reserve tickets.

Participation criteria:

Individuals:

Must participate in a summer enrichment program in the city of Birmingham this summer (must show proof of enrollment)

Present a book report on one book that you have read this summer (use attached Book Form).

Book reports must be in the child’s handwriting. For children six and under, parents may fill out the Book Form on the book they read to their child this summer. One book report provides FREE tickets for only one movie.

Only two submissions per household during the movie series.

Youth Service Providers:

Operate or lead Birmingham youth in a structured enrichment program (youth service providers only)

Organization Leaders of (Executive Directors, School Principals, Pastors, Coaches, etc.) will be required to come to the DYS office and provide a written request for tickets on the organization’s letter head.

For Organization Leaders: Up to ten (10) tickets may be reserved per organization. In an effort to accommodate as many groups as possible, organizations may register only three times this summer.

Please note:

Screenings included in the Youth First Summer Series are closed to the general public. Additional tickets cannot be purchased at the theater.

Participants may not be allowed to attend future showings in the Summer Movie Series if:

They do not pick up their tickets by the Thursday prior to the screening at 4:00 P.M. Do not attend the screening for which tickets were reserved Do not use all tickets requested for a screening



The deadline to submit is Thursday, June 2, 2017 at 4:00 P.M.

No email or fax requests will be accepted.

For more information about the Youth First 2017 Summer Movie Series, call DYS at 205-320-0879.