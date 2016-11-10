Autistic Teen Chef Launches First Cookbook To Fund Autism Charity

Autistic teen chef Chase Bailey, whose www.chasenyurface.com cooking show has become an online hit, is launching his first cookbook with the aim of celebrating life as well as raising money to help other people with autism. Featuring 75 simple, quick and easy recipes that 15-year old Chase has developed, all accompanied by mouthwatering photography, fun facts and anecdotes, The Official Chase ‘N Yur Face Cookbook (Chase ‘N Yur Face Media LLC, $24.95) includes an endorsement from Chef Mario Batali, who Chase cooked alongside on The Chew. Using part of the book’s proceeds, Chase has decided to set up his own foundation www.chaseyurdreams.org to provide grants to people with autism to help them with their dreams of living independently.

Available on amazon.com, barnesandnoble.com and in bookstores across the country, The Official Chase ‘N Yur Face Cookbook combines delightful recipes, uplifting anecdotes and fun facts. For further information, videos, images and more info about Chase, his cookbook, and his foundation, visit www.chasenyurface.com