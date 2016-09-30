Artist Spotlight: Officially Rockí

-
Rockí is a blend of Southern Hip Hop mixed with some West Coast.
-
Rockí is Girl Power with a Tomboy edge. She was born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama and has a reputation for being a highly sought after barber in the area. This hustler’s mentality of wanting to be the best is the drive that pushed her to grow and tell her stories through music.
-
Rockí musical style is influenced by the melodic Hip Hop of Bone Thugs N Harmony, the R&B rhythms of Anita Baker and the West Coast edge of Ty Dollar Sign.
Read more online at http://www.officiallyrocki.com and follow @officiallyrocki on Instagram.
