UNITED COLORS OF COMEDY TOUR HITS NASHVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, AND BIRMINGHAM DEC. 4-6

BIRMINGHAM November 21, 2017 – Given today’s current political and social climate, there are a hotbed of topics that cause divisiveness between all groups, factions, races, or religions. Just turn to any given Facebook comment thread and you will see friends, family, and complete strangers screaming at one another. No one is listening. How do we rise up beyond that and go beyond a level of discourse and begin to listen to one another again? The answer might lie in comedy.

The United Colors of Comedy features a diverse group of comedians, assembled from all walks of life and corners of the country, who come together to show that comedy can unite us all and bring the level of conversation to a higher standard, bringing America together one laugh at a time.

The show features comics, Neel Nanda, Sammy Obeid, Selene Luna, Aaron Weber, Mike James, and Jenn Snyder. Following the comedy, a panel discussion and audience Q&A will be hosted by creator Andrew Dorfman, who brings with him 30 years experience as a comic and club owner. Alisha James brings a unique perspective as co-host with a career law enforcement officer who worked as Assistant Commissioner of Community Supervision for the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) and now works with the United States Probation Office. Alisha also created Ten-Four Clothing that provides business attire for women in law enforcement fields or in military entities.

Discount tickets available for college students, active military, veterans, and large groups. Please contact Jonathan@StandupLive.com for more information.

December 4th – Zanies Nashville / 7:30PM

Ticket Link – http://zaniesnashvilletickets.laughstub.com/event.cfm?id=498755

December 5th – Stand Up Live Huntsville / 7PM

Ticket Link – http://standuplivehuntsville.laughstub.com/event.cfm?cart&id=498752

December 6th – Stardome Birmingham / 7:30PM

Ticket Link – http://www.stardome.com

For addition information, please visit: http://unitedcolorsofcomedy.com/